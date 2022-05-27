Manchester United and Chelsea legends Rio Ferdinand and John Terry get involved in 'fragile ego' spat on Twitter

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was involved in a Twitter spat with Chelsea legend John Terry. The two took digs at each after the former Red Devils defender picked himself as the best centre-back in Premier League history while placing the Blues legend at #5.

Terry was accused of racially abusing Rio's brother, Anton Ferdinand, in 2011. The Chelsea legend was ultimately proven not guilty by the court as there was not enough evidence to prove what words were used.

Ferdinand had a go at Terry last night by calling him out on Twitter. The Manchester United legend posted:

"The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it's really time to start addressing the fragile ego. Your (sic) lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it."

Terry quickly replied with a cheeky dig but sidestepped the racism accusation.

"A fragile ego is putting yourself at Number 1. Thanks for putting me in your top 5," Terry posted.

What did Manchester United legend say about the Legendary Chelsea captain?

Earlier this week, Rio Ferdinand welcomed Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk on his BT Sport show, Between The Lines.

Sripad @falsewinger Rio Ferdinand got offended after John Terry posted stats to prove he was better instead of blindly going "I'm the best!"



LEVELS. Rio Ferdinand got offended after John Terry posted stats to prove he was better instead of blindly going "I'm the best!"LEVELS. https://t.co/vYk4SF8tTk

While the Manchester United legend was picking his top five centre-backs in Premier League history, he started by naming himself as the best. He said:

"I believe I was number one, seriously, I'm putting myself number one straight away, that's how I approach everything."

Rio went on to name Vidic, Van Dijk and Stam before picking Chelsea's John Terry as the fifth best.

"For number five, I'm going for John Terry, in terms of his longevity at that club [Chelsea], what they won, body on the line, much better footballer than people give credit for and the team he played for suited him. I just feel the difference with myself and you, and with Jaap, we could've played in any time in any era. That's the difference. I still think as your career isn't finished there will be movement."

Terry was not pleased with the rankings and posted infographics on his Instagram story to prove his point; something Rio did not like, leading to the Twitter spat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava