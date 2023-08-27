"Manchester United and Chelsea spoke" - Fabrizio Romano provides update as Red Devils' interest in Marc Cucurella comes to light

Manchester United and Chelsea have discussed a potential loan deal for Marc Cucurella. This revelation came to light through the insights of renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The talks took place on August 26 and signify a strategic move by Manchester United, given the sidelining of their regular left-back Luke Shaw due to a muscle injury.

The talks between the two Premier League giants have indicated that Chelsea might be open to allowing Cucurella to leave on loan. However, there's a catch. Chelsea's willingness is contingent upon fulfilling certain conditions, specifically related to the loan fee and the coverage of the player's salary during the loan period.

The ball is now in Manchester United's court, as they are presented with three options for a new left-back, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested.

The interest in Cucurella stems from the unfortunate injury setback faced by Luke Shaw, which will keep him off the field for an extended period. With this void in their defensive lineup, the Red Devils actively explore avenues to reinforce their squad.

Despite holding informal talks with Chelsea, the prospect of Cucurella moving to United remains uncertain beyond the upcoming UK transfer window deadline.

Cucurella's role in Chelsea has been limited under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, with him being an unused substitute in the Blues' matches so far. This has led to speculations about his potential departure, with Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill taking up key positions on the left side of Chelsea's defense.

In conclusion, the absence of Luke Shaw, who played a pivotal role in United's success last season, has necessitated these conversations between the two Premier League rivals. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils would manage to sign Cucurella on Chelsea's terms before the transfer window's closure.

Manchester United could soon launch a bid for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat - Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

According to reports by Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina are bracing themselves for a potential move from Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat. Despite weeks of speculation linking Amrabat to the Red Devils, there has been no formal approach from Manchester United so far.

Sofyan Amrabat, the 27-year-old midfielder, has found himself in limbo as he waits for United to secure the necessary funds and reach an agreement with Fiorentina. His commitment to the transfer is evident as he has been left out of Fiorentina's squad and training sessions until his future is clarified.

United's recent big-money acquisitions include Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund. However, the Red Devils' acquisition of the Morocco international could even further boost their title-winning prospects in the new season.