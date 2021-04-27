Manchester United and Chelsea target could remain at AC Milan - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to stay at AC Milan and renew his contract.

The custodian’s current contract with AC Milan expires this summer, leading to interest from several top European clubs.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Donnarumma, even though the two clubs have good goalkeepers on their current roster.

According to TuttoSport, AC Milan have given Donnarumma till the 23rd May to agree to a new contract.



Signing a player of Donnarumma’s ability on a free transfer would have been a good deal for either club, but it seems like the Italian is set to remain at the San Siro.

As per talkSPORT’s European transfer expert Chris Parrott, Donnarumma will reject advances from Manchester United and Chelsea and sign an extension at AC Milan.

How will it affect Manchester United and Chelsea?

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have had satisfactory seasons thus far.

The Red Devils are currently the second-best team in the Premier League and could win silverware in the form of the Europa League.

The Blues, on the other hand, could win the FA Cup and the Champions League and will hope to finish in the Premier League top four as well.

Although there are a few areas where both teams need to strengthen to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season, the goalkeeping position isn’t one.

In David De Gea and Dean Henderson, Manchester United have two top goalkeepers in the league. Henderson is still young and could be a long-term successor to De Gea.

Chelsea, on the other hand, signed Edouard Mendy last summer, and the Frenchman has done well this season after displacing Kepa as the number one goalkeeper at the club.

Kepa has been afforded a chance in the cup competitions, and the Spaniard has managed to improve upon last season’s performances.

Although Donnarumma would have come without a transfer fee, he is expected to command steep wages. Considering his agent is Mino Raiola, a move to Manchester United might not happen considering the club and the agent don’t exactly see eye to eye.

Donnarumma is still only 22 and has a bright future ahead. However, the two Premier League sides won’t lose too much sleep if they fail to sign him.