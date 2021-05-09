Manchester United and Chelsea target says he dreams of playing in the Champions League

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that he dreams of playing in the Champions League in the near future.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United, and Chelsea are also said to be in the running after missing out on him last summer.

Although the Blues might not pursue him with as much intent as they did last summer, Manchester United have been heavily linked with Rice.

Manchester United are expected to sign a defensive midfielder this summer as they look for a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to play more than one central midfielder at times this season as the club don’t have a top player in the position who can protect the back four.

Declan Rice’s recent comments will come as a boost for Manchester United and Chelsea

Both clubs have a busy transfer window ahead as they look to strengthen their team further to challenge for the title next season.

Rice has admitted that it is his dream to hear the Champions League anthem, and that will be music to the ears of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“To have that Champions League music playing, that’s where I want to be,” Rice told BBC’s MOTDx.

“It’s special, I can’t really describe it to be honest. As a kid it’s your dream, first of all to play in the Premier League, but to be competing for the Champions League [as well],” he added.

Rice could yet play in the Champions League without moving to Chelsea or Manchester United if West Ham United manage to usurp Leicester City into the top four.

The Hammers are just five points behind Leicester City and have a game in hand over the Foxes, who currently occupy fourth spot in the table.

Rice’s contract with West Ham United runs until 2024, so they are in a good position to demand a solid fee for his sale. Should they make it to the Champions League, their valuation for Rice will only increase.

It remains to be seen how Manchester United will approach Rice this summer, as the Red Devils have been linked with Jadon Sancho as well.