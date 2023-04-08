Manchester United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen issues new statement regarding his future amid transfer rumours

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is one of the most in-form strikers in the world at the moment and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in him. Osimhen has scored 25 goals and has provided five assists in 29 matches this campaign.

He is Serie A's top scorer as well with 21 goals under his belt. Osimhen recently addressed rumors linking him with a move away from Napoli.

The 24-year-old told L'Equipe:

"The truth is, what's happening to me is incredible. I hope the fans are as happy as I am, as we are. The whole environment you're talking about deserves this happiness. They are the ones who gave me the confidence that a young player needs to really explode."

Manchester United are expected to raid the market for a striker next season. A recent report from Football Insider suggested that the Red Devils won't make Wout Weghorst's loan deal permanent in the summer.

Osimhen, along with Harry Kane, is topping the Red Devils' wishlist. Chelsea, too, might join the race. The Blues have lacked a target man throughout the course of the campaign. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang barely featured during the season and the west Londoners might look for a new attacker in the summer.

Apart from United and the Blues, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen.

Glen Hoddle urged Chelsea to sign Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

Given Victor Osimhen's demand in the transfer market, any potential suitor will have to act quickly if they are to seal his signature in the summer.

Glen Hoddle wants Chelsea to be the club to sign Victor Osimhen ahead of Manchester United. Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hoddle said (via Metro):

"They do need a No.9, they do need a goalscorer, But I’ll tell you what, whoever comes in as a new manager for this squad, normally you’d say when a new manager comes in he’s going to want to bring some of his own players in, I think he only needs a No.9, I think everything [else] is there."

He further added:

"Without a doubt, he [Osimhen]'s number one, but there are a few clubs after him. But if you put him in a Chelsea shirt he will score a load of goals."

Given the interest of multiple top European clubs, it would be exciting to see where Victor Osimhen ends up in the summer.

