Manchester United and Chelsea will be asked to pay £30m for PL target if his current club gets relegated: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly learned of the price tag of Ipswich Town star Liam Delap in the event of his side's relegation from the Premier League. The England U-21 international has grabbed headlines with his impressive displays for the Tractor Boys this term, leading to interest from around the league.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Ipswich Town will request a £30 million fee from any side that looks to sign Delap if they get relegated to the Championship. Kieran McKenna's side are currently in 18th place, 12 points away from safety in the division, with only seven games left to play this season.

Ipswich Town signed Delap from Manchester City for £20 million in the summer of 2024, with the striker drafted in to lead the line for the club following their promotion. The 22-year-old has excelled at his job, scoring 12 goals in 30 league appearances for the side from Suffolk.

Manchester City retain a 20% sell-on clause as well as a buy-back clause in Delap's contract with Ipswich, but the striker is unlikely to return to the club. He will prioritize a move elsewhere if Ipswich gets relegated, and Chelsea and Manchester United are his likeliest destinations.

Liam Delap has been watched by the Blues extensively this season and may be open to a reunion with Enzo Maresca, who coached him at the City academy. Similarly, he may be keen to reunite with the likes of Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia with whom he crossed paths at the academy.

Ruben Amorim's side have a personal connection with Ipswich boss McKenna, with the coach having served as an assistant at Old Trafford in the past. McKenna may sway the English striker to choose to move to Manchester in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both made it clear that they will target a striker in the summer, and have been linked with several names. Delap's relatively modest £30 million price tag will surely interest both sides, and they will vie for his signature.

Chelsea reach decision on Manchester United loanee Sancho: Reports

Chelsea have decided that they will pay the £5 million penalty fee to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United after his loan spell, as per The Sun. The Englishman has failed to perform consistently for the Blues since joining on loan last summer.

Sancho was a deadline day addition to the Blues squad in the summer of 2024 after losing his place at Old Trafford. The deal that brought him to London included an obligation to buy for around £25 million, but Enzo Maresca's side are prepared to opt out.

Jadon Sancho has scored just two goals since his arrival at the club, struggling to find consistency in the colours of the club he supported as a child. Reports indicate that he will now return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

