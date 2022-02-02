Manchester United chief tells duo to wait for new manager before deciding future plans - Reports

Manchester United's football director John Murtough has reportedly sent a message to Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial. He has asked the two loaned out stars to wait for the new manager's appointment before deciding on future plans.

Both players left Old Trafford on loan in January to Everton and Sevilla respectively until the end of the season. However, there's no obligation for either side to buy them permanently in the summer. It means they could possibly return to United after the termination of their loan deals.

Martial's contract runs until 2024 while Van de Beek, who only joined 18 months ago, is tied until 2025. However, going by the number of appearances they have made recently, neither of them appear to be in the long-term plan for the club.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict twitter.com/utddistrict/st… UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have both been asked by John Murtough to wait until a new manager is appointed before decided where they want to play next season. [ @RobDawsonESPN 🗞 Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have both been asked by John Murtough to wait until a new manager is appointed before decided where they want to play next season. [@RobDawsonESPN] 🗞 The pair remain open-minded about their futures at #mufc and they’ve been advised to wait and find out if they are part of the new manager’s plans. [ @RobDawsonESPN 🗞 The pair remain open-minded about their futures at #mufc and they’ve been advised to wait and find out if they are part of the new manager’s plans. [@RobDawsonESPN] twitter.com/utddistrict/st…

The Frenchman, who joined in 2015, enjoyed a productive spell early on into his Manchester United career. However, he has grown into an estranged figure over the last two seasons or so. Injuries and loss of form have contributed to his decline, making only eight Premier League appearances this season, most of which have come off the bench.

Van de Beek has been a pale shadow of his rip-roaring self from Ajax, struggling to force his way into the XI. The 24-year-old also played in only eight top-flight games this season before moving to Everton.

Manchester United outcasts face uncertain future at the club

Manchester United are yet to rope in a manager on a permanent basis after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in October 2021. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has signed a six-month contract after which he will become a consultant (for two years) at the club.

The club are actively seeking to find their next permanent head coach, with Mauricio Pochettino and Eric tan Hag considered top choices.

As for Martial and Van de Beek, the situation is trickier. If they have successful loan spells at their respective new sides, they would be hesitant to put themselves back into this situation.

Jesse Lingard oversaw a successful loan spell with West Ham United last season after joining them in January 2021. He returned to Manchester United in the summer and has struggled for regular gametime once again.

Also Read Article Continues below

That's a precedent they'd be wary of following suit, and in case of a poor campaign, the new manager wouldn't want to keep them in his plans anyway.

Edited by Diptanil Roy