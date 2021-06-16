Manchester United close to completing a move for England international - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to finalizing a deal for England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen on signing a right-back this summer in order to provide competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has been one of Manchester United's standout performers in recent years and is one of the most naturally gifted defenders in the Premier League. The 23-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

However, Manchester United tend to struggle in his absence as they do not possess an adequate back-up option at right-back.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United had tabled an opening bid of £10 million for Kieran Trippier. However, the offer was swiftly rejected by Atletico Madrid, who value the defender at £30 million.

The Red Devils have now submitted a second offer in the region of £21.5 million, according to the Daily Express. The Premier League giants are reportedly confident that they will be able to sign the 30-year-old in the coming weeks.

Kieran Trippier has been in stunning form since joining Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. He made 35 appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side last season and helped the club win their first La Liga title in seven years.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star's ability to play as a full-back on both wings and as a wing-back could prove to be a massive asset for Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid could be forced into selling Kieran Trippier to Manchester United

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is close to accepting Manchester United's offer for Kieran Trippier.

Los Rojiblancos are struggling financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and could be forced to sell a number of their star players to balance their books.

