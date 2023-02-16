Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy caught laughing at 2 players during Red Devils’ training before Barcelona clash: Reports

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United assistant manager Benni McCarthy was caught laughing at Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of the Europa League showdown against Barcelona.

The Red Devils are set to take on the Blaugrana later this evening in the first leg of their Europa League play-off clash. Martinez will be unavailable for the match. The central defender picked up three yellow cards during the group stages of the tournament and has been suspended as a result.

Garnacho, on the other hand, will hope to start the game. The youngster scored in the competition earlier this season. He bagged a goal during the group clash against Real Sociedad in Spain.

With Wout Weghorst set to lead the attacking line, Marcus Rashford might have to take up the right-sided attacker role if Garnacho is handed a start by Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League and enter the clash against Barcelona in a rich vein of form. Barcelona, however, could prove to be a stern test for the Red Devils.

Xavi's team are the current La Liga leaders and have made a significant transformation under the former midfielder.

Manchester United star Luke Shaw claimed he is relishing the test against Barcelona

Speaking ahead of the clash against Barcelona, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw said that the team are relishing the test against the Catalan club. He said (via United's official website):

“This is a competition and trophy we want to win and what a big game to be involved in. It’s a beautiful stadium and we’re ready for it and all looking forward to it. I think you can see, from the whole team, there are a lot more smiley faces around the training ground and the energy and the mood has definitely changed and that has shown as an impact on the pitch."

He further said:

“People are enjoying their football again [after disappointment last season] and the manager is getting us to play in a really good way, with good football, and we’re all really enjoying it. Hopefully, with that, can come a lot of success this season because we’re still in a lot of competitions and we want to win.”

The clash between the two European giants is set to be a spectacle for the fans.

