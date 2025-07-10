Manchester United confirm signing of French forward from Ligue1 side

Manchester United have announced the signing of Enzo Kana-Biyik on a free transfer after his contract at Le Havre expired. The young striker becomes the third signing of the summer at Old Trafford.
The 18-year-old had an impressive season with the Le Havre U19 side, scoring nine times in his 18 games for the club at youth level. He was called up to the first team twice, but did not make his debut and remained on the bench.
He is now set to spend the 2025/26 season on loan at Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport, which is owned by Man United co-owners, INEOS. They finished sixth in the regular season in the 2024/25 edition of the Swiss Super League, before finishing fifth in the play-offs.
Manchester United have not disclosed the length of Kana-Biyik's contract, but the BBC has reported that it is a long-term deal. The forward is the club's second teenage signing of the summer brought in after Diego Leon.
Matheus Cunha remains the Red Devils' big signing of the summer so far, as talks continue for Bryan Mbeumo. They are locked in talks with Brentford, who have reportedly slapped a £65 million asking price after rejecting United's £62.5 million offer.
Rasmus Hojlund told he has no future at Manchester United by Paul Parker
Former Manchester United star Paul Parker was talking to SpilXperten earlier this year and claimed that Rasmus Hojlund had no future at Old Trafford. He believed that it was the right time for the club to part ways with the striker and said:
"I don’t believe Rasmus Højlund has a future at Man United. I think he's done at the club. It might start as a loan move, but I find it hard to see him returning. If I had to sum up Højlund’s time at Manchester United, the headline would be that it’s been a disappointing stint for him. His first season was somewhat acceptable if you look at the number of goals across all competitions, but he never got into a good consistent rhythm, and this season has been well below par – for both him and the club."
Hojlund has scored 26 goals in his 95 matches for the Red Devils since joining from Atalanta in 2023.