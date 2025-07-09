Brentford set price for Bryan Mbeumo after rejecting Manchester United's £62.5 million bid - Reports

Brentford want £65m to part ways with Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo this summer, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils are looking to sign the Cameroonian forward this year to improve their faltering attack.

Ad

Ruben Amorim has already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and has now set his sights on Mbeumo. The 25-year-old scored 20 goals and set up nine more from 42 games for the Bees in the 2024-25 season.

Mbeumo's contract expires at the end of next season, and he already has admirers across the Premier League. However, the player apparently has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, giving Manchester United an advantage in the race.

Ad

Trending

The English giants have been hot on his heels all summer, and have already failed with two bids to secure his signature. The Red Devils initially offered £55m for his services, but it was turned down by the West London club.

Manchester United returned with a second bid of around £62.5m, which is the amount they paid Wolverhampton Wanderers for Cunha. However, it was rejected as well.

The Red Devils will have to match Brentford's asking price if they wish to sign the Cameroonian this summer. The two clubs remain engaged in talks regarding the transfer fee as well as the structure of payment. Amorim wants the player on his roster before they head for their pre-season tour of the US on July 22.

Ad

Are Manchester United eyeing a move for Ederson this summer?

Ederson has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to GOAL. The Brazilian forward has enjoyed a tremendous rise with the Serie A side in recent times and is wanted by multiple clubs across the continent.

Ad

Inter Milan and Juventus are apparently in the race as well, but they will face competition from the Red Devils. The Premier League giants wanted the 26-year-old last summer as well, but the Bergamo-based club refused to let him go.

Ruben Amorim wants a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is already on the wrong side of 30. Ederson has been identified as an option for the job, and Manchester United are eager to prise him away.

Atalanta are willing to let him go this year, but apparently want €60m for his signature. The Brazilian is under contract until 2027, and registered five goals and two assists from 49 in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More