Barcelona have had one of the most remarkable transfer windows in recent memory ahead of Xavi Hernandez's first full season in charge.

The Spaniard succeeded Ronald Koeman last November and oversaw a huge turnaround at the Nou Camp.

His Blaugrana side jumped from ninth in the La Liga table to second and are looking to challenge for the title this season.

Barcelona have certainly bolstered their squad to do so with some impressive signings amidst financial complications.

The first two arrivals were free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Both had left AC Milan and Chelsea respectively following the expiration of their contracts.

The duo have signed four-year deals.

Barca then hijacked Chelsea's move for Leeds United winger Raphinha to sign the Brazilian for £52.2 million.

The former Stade Rennais forward has signed a five-year contract with Barca.

A topsy-turvy transfer saga ended with Barca signing the legendary Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for £40.5 million.

The prolific Pole was eager to join Xavi's side and put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.

Barcelona were once again a thorn in Chelsea's side as they beat the Blues to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde for £45 million.

The French centre-back has signed a five-year deal and was only registered last weekend.

The Blaugrana's final addition has been Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, who has joined the club on a free transfer.

Much of Barca's transfer activity was marred by scrutiny over the way in which they secured funds to do deals.

The Catalan giants would sell assets to raise money to reduce debt, this included selling shares in Barca Studios as well as the need for departures.

Barcelona departures

Aubameyang seems to have departed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure to Chelsea is yet to be confirmed, however, it appears the Gabonese striker has left the Nou Camp.

Philippe Coutinho, who cost Barcelona a whooping £121.5 million back in 2018 has joined Aston Villa permanently for £18 million.

Francisco Trincão has been sent on loan to Sporting CP for £2.7 million with Oscar Mingueza joining Celta Vigo permanently for £2.7 million.

Sergino Dest has joined Villarreal on a season-long loan whilst Nico Gonzalez has arrived at Valencia on a season's loan.

Clement Lenglet has departed to Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan whilst Ez Abde has joined Elche CF on loan.

Samuel Umtiti has sealed a season loan switch to Leece whilst have been a number of free transfer exits.

These include:

Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxay), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Neto (Bournemouth), Rey Manaj (Watford), Moussa Wague (HNK Gorica), Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas).

