Manchester United consider making move for £17 million-rated defender: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, the 21-year-old is valued at £17 million. The USA international had an injury-ravaged spell at Barca last season, where he managed just 21 La Liga appearances.

In his absence, manager Xavi Hernandez utilized the likes of Eric Garcia and Dani Alves in that position. Dest was also left out of the matchday squad for Barca's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano in their opening league game of the season on Saturday, August 13.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Former Ajax star Dest is valued at around £17m.



- talkSPORT sources understand



Listen ☞ 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Manchester United are considering a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.Former Ajax star Dest is valued at around £17m.- talkSPORT sources understandListen ☞ talkSPORT.com/Live 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Manchester United are considering a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.Former Ajax star Dest is valued at around £17m.- talkSPORT sources understand📲 Listen ☞ talkSPORT.com/Live https://t.co/L9qw75TxaX

Instead, center-back Ronald Araujo played as a right-back. The Blaugrana opting to leave out Dest despite having no natural right-back in their team could hint towards the fact that he is about to leave Camp Nou for good.

United manager Erik ten Hag has been burdened with several problems ever since he joined Manchester United this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future, a never-ending transfer saga involving Frenkie de Jong, and two defeats in two league games has the Dutchman on the ropes.

In the midst of this, the club's need for a right-back seems like the least of their problems - but it is still an issue that would need addressing. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's ability on the ball, especially going forward, leaves a lot to be wanted.

Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, is a right-back United can upgrade on. He is also attracting interest from Barcelona and could be on his way out this summer.

Dest is also a player Ten Hag knows well. The right-back spent a little over eight years at Ajax before departing for Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

What can Sergino Dest bring to Manchester United?

Dest is a right-back who likes to attack and help out the forwards when his team is in possession. Over the last 12 months, he has been in the 98th percentile for both progressive carries and dribbles completed as compared to other full-backs (h/t FBRef).

Manchester United could use that added punch in attack. Their manager likes his full-backs to be on the front foot and that is exactly what he would get with Dest.

At 21, he is still in his formative years and can only get better from here. Under the guidance of Ten Hag, a coach he knows well, he could become the next big thing in Europe.

If he is unwanted at Camp Nou, then it makes sense for both the club and the player to part ways this summer. His current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit