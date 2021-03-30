Manchester United consider move for 27-year-old midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga club and is already planning a future away from Leipzig.

According to Bild, RB Leipzig are willing to listen to offers in the range of £36 million for Sabitzer. Manchester United are rumored to be interested in signing the 27-year-old, but will look to negotiate a cheaper fee as he has just one year left on his contract.

Marcel Sabitzer joined RB Leipzig from Rapid Wien in 2014. He spent the 2014-15 season on loan with RB Salzburg before returning to Leipzig the following season. The Austrian midfielder quickly became a regular starter at RB Leipzig thanks to his energy and goal-scoring abilities from midfield.

Marcel Sabitzer has made 219 appearances and scored 50 goals in his six seasons with the Bundesliga club. The midfielder has scored 6 times in 21 Bundesliga appearances this season.

His consistent performances have caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs this year. Manchester United and Tottenham are rumored to be interested in signing Sabitzer in the summer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in the market for a box-to-box midfielder who will add creativity, energy and goals to his side. The Red Devils are also uncertain about the futures of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United are looking for a defensive midfielder to replace Nemanja Matic, who is widely expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Marcel Sabitzer has played in defensive midfield on multiple occasions for RB Leipzig and Austria.

Manchester United to face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig

Manchester United will reportedly face heavy competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Marcel Sabitzer.

Jose Mourinho's side have been admirers of the Austrian since he scored a brace against them in RB Leipzig's 3-0 win over Tottenham in the Round of 16 of the Champions League last season.

Manchester United could hold the upper hand in the race to sign Sabitzer as they seem likely to finish in the Champions League places come the end of the season. Tottenham Hotspur are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table.