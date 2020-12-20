Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Inter Milan over a potential deal for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen in January. Eriksen is rumored to be keen to leave Inter in January after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Eriksen joined Tottenham in 2014, and was named the club's Player of the Year in two separate seasons. He was included in the 2017–18 PFA Team of the Year in his seven years at the club.

With his contract at Tottenham set to expire in six months, Eriksen signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan in January 2020. Eriksen's deal with the Serie A club is netting him a salary of €10 million per year.

The Dane has, however, failed to impress current Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte. He has endured a frustrating XI months, often finding himself on the bench. Eriksen has failed to complete 90 minutes in any games this season, and has been an unused substitute in several fixtures in recent weeks.

Christian Eriksen 'ready to rebuff Premier League return with Manchester United' https://t.co/Asbafsnq1e — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 14, 2020

Inter Milan are desperate to part ways with Christian Eriksen amidst interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

Christian Eriksen has failed to impress at Inter

Eriksen is reportedly keen to leave the San Siro, as he is keen to play regular football with the next summer's European Championship on the horizon. Inter Milan are also reluctant to continue paying his large salary. Therefore, a move away for Eriksen would suit both parties.

Gazetta Dello Sport has claimed that Eriksen is eager to leave Inter in January. The club have agreed to allow him to leave next month, but are struggling to find potential suitors.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for the former Tottenham man. Corriere Dello Sport has claimed that a move to Arsenal seems more likely because the Gunners need a creative midfielder, and due to the fact that they could use Granit Xhaka in a potential swap deal.

Manchester United on the other hand, are looking to strengthen their attack. The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on Portuguese sensation Bruno Fernandes, but with a hectic festive period approaching, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to sign another creative midfielder.

Manchester United however, are expected to be quiet in January. Therefore, a move to Old Trafford in January for Eriksen seems highly unlikely.