Manchester United consider sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before next game: Reports 

Premier League giants Manchester United are seriously contemplating the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Mirror. The Norwegian has come under severe pressure after the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United managing director Richard Arnold is believed to have canceled all his appointments today to hold a meeting with John Glazer amidst talk of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked.

There are now fresh reports coming in which state that Manchester United could make a defining decision on their manager before the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Notably, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have suffered five defeats in their last nine games across all competitions. Manchester United are also without a win in their last four Premier League outings. To make matters worse, the Red Devils dropped to seventh in the league table after conceding nine goals in their last two league games.

The road ahead looks tricky for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Manchester United set to face Atalanta away from home and Manchester City at Old Trafford after the meeting with Spurs. Considering the worrying run of form, it has been claimed that the Manchester United hierarchy will now consider sacking him soon.

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ Solskjaer losing support within the Man Utd dressing-room over tactics, selection and his inability to deal with Ronaldo and Greenwood’s lack of cohesion espn.com/soccer/manches… Solskjaer losing support within the Man Utd dressing-room over tactics, selection and his inability to deal with Ronaldo and Greenwood’s lack of cohesion espn.com/soccer/manches…

Earlier, Mark Ogden of ESPN revealed that the Manchester United players have started losing faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The report also added that certain players have been disgruntled by the Manchester United manager's reluctance to hand opportunities to the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard.

While the atmosphere at the club is reportedly nowhere as toxic as it was under Jose Mourinho, there is still doubt surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the moment. As things stand, the sense of Manchester United parting ways with their manager seems likelier than ever.

Antonio Conte touted as potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is believed to be open to the idea of taking up the managerial role at Old Trafford. The Italian left Inter Milan after guiding them to the Serie A title last season and is now unemployed.

Although both parties are yet to initiate contact over the possibility of an agreement, it is believed it could eventually happen. Conte has been tipped to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United should the Red Devils decide to sack the latter. The developments are expected to gather pace soon.

