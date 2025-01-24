Manchester United could consider signing 18-year-old Premier League sensation to replace Chelsea-linked Alejandro Garnacho: Reports

Manchester United could turn to Southampton's Tyler Dibling should an exit for Alejandro Garnacho occur. The Argentine attacker has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while Serie A side Napoli have also registered interest.

A report from Rich Fay suggests that the Red Devils could turn to the Saints' teenager to replace Garnacho. Dibling has been one of Southampton's most exciting players. While he has collected just two goals in 20 league appearances, he has been a lively threat for opposition teams and could earn a big move.

The 20-year-old is already the subject of a €50 million bid from Antonio Conte's side according to Fabrizio Romano. However, Manchester United are keen on their valuation, which is believed to be closer to €70 million. He has not had a particularly fruitful time under Ruben Amorim and has eight goals and five assists in 33 games this season.

With the Red Devils' admitting that they are close to a breach of the Profit and Sustainability Rules, they could sanction the sale of the attacker to help them balance the books.

Napoli's move for the player comes after the Serie A leaders sold Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this window.

Chelsea, meanwhile, do possess a variety of options in either wing but none of them have really impressed this season. Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto have mostly played on the left for the Blues this season but have collected just five goals and 11 assists combined. Further, the suspension of Mykhailo Mudryk after failing a doping test means the side could be on the search for another attacker.

Enzo Maresca plays down rumors as Chelsea express interest in signing Manchester United star

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca insisted that he was happy with his options when asked about rumors of the side's interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

Speaking ahead of the side's clash against Manchester City, he told reporters via Football365:

“I’m happy with the wingers we have. I said many times, on the right side it’s Pedro [Neto] and Noni [Madueke], left side Jadon [Sancho] and Misha [Mudryk] was with us, now he’s not with us."

“Tyrique is the profile that can help us. In this moment we are okay for wingers." he added.

Garnacho has been earmarked for a departure from Manchester United in the winter transfer window. The Argentine has struggled to impress under Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea and Napoli are believed to be among the interested parties in the player. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils sanction a sale for the 20-year-old attacker as their attacking depth dwindles. Antony has already left on a loan deal to Real Betis, while Marcus Rashford is also heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

