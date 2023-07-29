Manchester United considered surprise move for Arsenal star - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United were interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer. According to The Independent, the USA international was identified as a target earlier in the window.

However, it looks as though the Red Devils have moved on from the forward who scored 22 goals while on loan with Stade Reims last season. The Gunners currently value Balogun at £50 million (via Metro).

The 22-year-old does indeed seem to be a player that Arsenal are willing to let go of this summer. The north London outfit reportedly rejected a £30 million offer from Inter Milan, as per the Daily Express.

CBS Sport revealed that Inter's rivals AC Milan are also interested in the youth academy product. While Milan are looking for a striker to succeed Olivier Giroud, Inter are looking to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku.

Erik ten Hag, however, has turned his attention to other strikers in the market. The Premier League outfit has been heavily linked with a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Serie A club is reportedly holding out for a figure around the €70 million mark, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert claims that Manchester United have improved their €60 million offer and want to get the deal done.

The club is in need of a striker to improve on Anthony Martial, who has had his share of injury issues. He managed six goals in 21 league appearances while missing 16 games due to injuries last season.

Arsenal boss reveals reason for Folarin Balogun missing out on Manchester United and Barcelona friendlies

2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Arsenal took on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly during their tour of the USA. Despite making the squad, striker Folarin Balogun failed to appear in the game. The Red Devils beat their Premier League rivals 2-0 on the day.

Balogun was also left out of the following clash against Barcelona, which the Gunners won 5-3. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta clarified that the player suffered a slight foot injury, due to which he was unavailable.

After the victory over the La Liga champions, Arteta said (via The Athletic):

"He has a little foot injury and hasn’t been training with us."

The 22-year-old's only appearance during the USA tour came in the Gunners' 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars.