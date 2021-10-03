Manchester United keen on January move for AC Milan star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January. The 24-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in Serie A over the years and was courted by quite a few of Europe's elite clubs this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritized the signing of a box-to-box midfielder in January.

Franck Kessie joined AC Milan from Atalanta on a two-year loan deal in 2019. AC Milan decided to sign the Ivory coast international permanently in the summer of 2019.

Kessie was one of the club's standout players last season, and helped AC Milan end the season in second place in Serie A. He scored 14 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions last season.

The midfielder's current contract with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season. He has thus far rejected the opportunity to extend his deal with the Italian side and is reportedly eager to join one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

Manchester United's midfield has been a major source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Brazilian midfielder Fred has endured a dismal start to the season whilst Scott McTominay continues to struggle to stay con.

Manchester United's decision not to sign a defensive midfielder this summer, despite being linked with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves and Declan Rice, was one that baffled fans and pundits.

Manchester United will look to sign Franck Kessie for a bargain price in January as the midfielder will have just six months remaining on his contract with AC Milan.

Manchester United could view Ruben Neves as an alternative option to Franck Kessie

Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie A

AC Milan are believed to be desperate to keep hold of Franck Kessie. The Ivorian has reportedly demanded a salary of €7 million per year, whereas the Italian club have offered €5 million.

Manchester United could look to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves if Franck Kessie decides to extend his contract with AC Milan. Neves was heavily linked with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United this summer.

Neves could be keen to join Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

