Manchester United considering summer move for Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target - Reports

Manchester United have joined multiple Premier League clubs in the race to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney. According to HITC, the Red Devils are keen on striking a deal for the 28-year-old to bolster their attacking options.

Over the last 12 months, Toney has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bees, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all showing interest.

Toney missed the first half of the season after serving a ban from the FA for breaking their gambling regulations. Since returning in January, he has bagged four goals in 10 games for the side. He also made his debut for England in a friendly against Belgium, scoring from the spot in a 2-2 draw.

The report claims that Manchester United are looking to add an experienced attacking option to their roaster. Their ideal target remains Bayern Munich's Harry Kane who they were linked to in the summer, however, a deal for the former Tottenham man remains unlikely. Thus, Ivan Toney could make the move to Old Trafford to join the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Arsenal and Chelsea were also interested in the player, with a move reported to happen during the winter transfer window. However, Toney's suspension meant that both the London sides stayed away, with Brentford now set to lose their star in the upcoming summer.

Manchester United identify first target in Ratcliffe era: Reports

Bremer has emerged as a target for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have stepped up in their pursuit of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Red Devils are looking to jump ahead of their rivals and have initiated contact with the player's representatives.

The report claims that multiple Premier League teams, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United are all in the running for Bremer. Further, United have no qualms about paying the €58 million release clause fee to sign the 27-year-old.

Bremer has impressed for Juventus since signing from Torino in the summer of 2022. He has helped the Bianconeri maintain a top-four spot in Serie A this season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 28 league games.

Should Manchester United sign the 27-year-old, he could prove to be a long-term partner to Lisandro Martinez in central defence. Should the likes of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof depart the club in the summer, the Brazilian could prove to be a welcome addition to the side.