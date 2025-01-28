Manchester United on the cusp of €37m move for former Chelsea target with 5-year contract lined up: Reports

Manchester United are on the cusp of signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for €37 million, according to sports journalist Nicolo Schira via X. The former Chelsea target is likely to be offered a five-year contract at Old Trafford. Lecce, who paid just €0.2 million for him in 2022, are about to realize an extraordinary capital gain by the sale.

Dorgu is expected to play a long-term role at United given how injury-prone Luke Shaw is. The 20-year-old can also be seen as an alternative to Tyrell Malacia, who has struggled to come up to speed ever since his recovery from injury.

Dorgu has been central to Lecce's plans this season and has made 23 appearances across all competitions. He has also found the back of the net on three occasions and bagged an assist. Dorgu's piercing runs into the final third as well as the supply of dangerous balls into the box have been noted by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

Dorgu is slated to become Amorim's first signing for Manchester United. He is also expected to come in directly into the starting XI once the transfer is done. This is because the Red Devils have played natural right-back Diogo Dalot as the left wing-back in Amorim's trusted three-man backline ever since he arrived at the club.

Dorgu was previously linked with Chelsea, who were keen on bolstering their defense with the Danish player. However, the Red Devils have now gone far too ahead in the race for the Blues to counter their bid.

Patrick Dorgu can play both at left-back and right-wing for Manchester United

Manchester United are currently ranked 12th in the Premier League table with 29 points to their name. Their most recent win came in a 1-0 encounter over Fulham in London on Sunday, January 26. A goal from Lisandro Martinez in the 78th minute gave them the narrow lead, which they clung on to for the rest of the game.

However, United's defense has been poor in the Premier League this season, as they have already conceded 32 goals. They will hope that the arrival of Patrick Dorgu changes this dynamic somewhat as he is known to be good at marking his opponents closely and not giving them much room to express themselves.

Dorgu, who made his senior debut for Lecce in 2023, has already made 57 appearances for them and also scored five goals. Before being signed by Lecce, he spent time with the FC Nordsjaelland Reserves and their U-19 team. Although he is primarily a left-back, he has also played on the right wing for Lecce.

This versatility of his is surely one of Dorgu's biggest attractions and the reason why Manchester United are keen on signing him. Perhaps Amorim will be keen on testing him in both of these positions this season.

Dorgu's current contract runs till 2029 with the Italian club, and United will count themselves fortunate to get such an effective player for the €37 million they are reportedly paying.

