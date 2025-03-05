Manchester United dealt blow as 2 key players miss training ahead of Europa League clash against Real Sociedad

Manchester United have been dealt further injury blows as star duo of Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte have missed training ahead of their UEFA Europa League meeting with Real Sociedad. The Red Devils are preparing to face the LaLiga side in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday (March 6).

The FA Cup fifth-round defeat to Fulham was a disappointing day all round for Manchester United, and its wound was deepened by injuries to key players. Both Maguire and Ugarte had to come off in the game on Sunday, having sustained knocks in the second half of the encounter.

Harry Maguire was forced off on the stroke of full-time, with teenage star Ayden Heaven replacing him for his debut for the extra-time period. Ugarte had previously been taken off after 53 minutes and replaced by Alejandro Garnacho, having picked up a problem of his own.

Manchester United have confirmed that both players are yet to return to training since playing against Fulham and are not expected to make the trip to Spain (via Daily Mail). This further deepens the injury crisis at the club, seeing as the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw were already on the injury list.

Ruben Amorim will be keen to save his side's Europa League campaign, seeing as it is their last remaining hope of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season. The Portuguese coach will hope that the available players manage to secure a quarterfinal berth ahead of Real Sociedad, starting with Thursday's game.

Manchester United youngster returns to full training ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Manchester United youngster Toby Collyer is set to be available to face Real Sociedad after his return to full training ahead of the game. The 21-year-old was spotted in training for the first time since picking up an injury ahead of facing Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Collyer has emerged as a surprise choice for Ruben Amorim in midfield, with the Portuguese tactician trusting the youngster ahead of the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. The midfielder has made eight senior appearances for the side this season, the last of which came against FCSB in the Europa League in January.

With Manuel Ugarte a doubt for the trip to Real Sociedad and Kobbie Mainoo unavailable, Amorim may opt to start Collyer in midfield. The youngster will be relishing the opportunity to return to action against the Spanish outfit.

