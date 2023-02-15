Manchester United dealt blow as 4 first-team players absent from training ahead of Europa League clash against Barcelona - Reports

Manchester United have been handed a massive headache ahead of their Europa League encounter with Barcelona, as Anthony Martial, Antony, Scott McTominay, and Marcel Sabitzer missed training. The Red Devils head to the Camp Nou for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff on Thursday (February 16).

Manager Erik ten Hag put his players through their paces during a training session at Carrington ahead of their flight to Barcelona. However, there were four notable absentees on Wednesday (February 15) morning.

Martial and Antony did not take part in the team session, as both have endured injury issues this season. The French striker has featured just 14 times. He has been dealing with a hip problem that saw him sit out the side's 2-0 win over Leeds United at the weekend. Meanwhile, Antony also missed the victory at Elland Road.

McTominay was also absent, as he has been out of action since mid-January with an unspecified injury. The Scot joins fellow midfielder Christian Eriksen on the sidelines, who has been ruled out till at least late April with an ankle injury.

New recruit Marcel Sabitzer will miss the encounter with Barcelona, as he's suspended. However, the Austrian midfielder didn't take part in training on Wednesday. Lisandro Martinez did train, but he's also suspended for the game.

Meanwhile, Casemiro took part in the side's preparations for their trip to the Camp Nou. He's expected to start in midfield alongside Brazilian compatriot Fred.

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen lauds Manchester United's Marcus Rashford ahead of Europa League clash

Marcus Rashford will likely spearhead Manchester United's attack.

Barcelona defender Christensen has heaped praise on the in-form Rashford ahead of the two European heavyweights' clash at the Camp Nou. The English attacker has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches across competitions.

Christensen knows all about the qualities the Manchester United forward possesses, as he has played against him previously for Chelsea. The Danish defender is a fan of Rashford's style of play. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He’s in great shape at the moment. I like him a lot. I love the way he plays. He’s a direct, dangerous and powerful player.”

Christensen has impressed since moving to Barcelona in the summer following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea. He has made 18 appearances, helping the Blaugrana keep nine clean sheets. The Camp Nou faithful will hope that the Dane can help nullify Rashford's threat on Thursday night.

