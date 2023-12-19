Manchester United dealt blow as veteran target signs new deal with European giants

Manchester United have been dealt a transfer blow, as their target, Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller, has signed an extension with the club.

The 34-year-old, one of the last remaining one-club players in the game, was running out of contract in the summer. Having started just seven times this season, it was speculated that Muller might have been on his way out of the club, with United among his suitors.

However, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has inked an extension, which, according to Metro, will keep him at the club for a whopping 25 years, having come up through their ranks.

The Metro had earlier reported that Reds Devils boss Erik ten Hag was looking to make a bid for Muller in January as he sought to bring more experience into his ranks. However, the latest report has poured cold water on United's plans to snap up the experienced German.

On Tuesday (December 19), the Manchester United target said after agreeing an extension with Bayern:

"I’m happy my journey at FC Bayern is continuing. I want to play my part in us remaining successful, both as a team and the whole club. It’s important to me to be a foundation and to help steer the team in the right direction.

"I want to excite our fans with goals, helping create goals, my love of the game, my passion for football – and hopefully with many more titles."

How has Manchester United target Thomas Muller fared at Bayern Munich?

Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller is a bonafide Bayern Munich legend, having made his first-team debut in the 2008-09 season.

In 684 games across competitions, the Manchester United target has racked up an impressive tally of 237 goals and 261 asssists. That includes two goals and five assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Muller has won a plethora of honours at Bayern, including 12 Bundesliga titles - 11 on the trot - and two UEFA Champions League titles. Both European titles were part of continental trebles (2012-13 and 2019-20).