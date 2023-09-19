Manchester United dealt fresh injury blow ahead of crunch UCL clash against Bayern Munich

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire reportedly won't be available to face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (September 20) due to an injury.

Erik ten Hag and Co. are in desperate need of a positive result against the Bavarians after they were defeated 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, September 16.

The Red Devils are set to lock horns against Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich in Group A of the Champions League. Their group also consists of Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

However, Manchester United will be without the services of Harry Maguire. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter):

"Harry Maguire will miss out on the trip to Munich due to injury — he won’t be available. #MUFC"

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag since last season, featuring in just 16 Premier League games. The 30-year-old was also stripped of his captaincy and was close to joining West Ham United for £30 million before the move broke down.

The England international only played 23 minutes this season but would have been a much-needed option to keep on the bench. The Red Devils are in the midst of an injury crisis, especially in defense, with Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia all out.

Raphael Varane participated in team training as he recovered from his own injury but he is unlikely to feature against the Bavarians. Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are expected to start in Munich at centre-back, leaving 35-year-old Jonny Evans as their only possible backup option.

Pep Guardiola laughs when asked about Manchester United's mentality

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had a hilarious reaction during a recent press conference when asked what his opinion was on Manchester United's mentality.

The Cityzens have had a perfect start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign, winning all five games so far. They are currently at the summit of the table with 15 points, two more than the trio of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Arsenal, who have 13 each.

During a press conference, Guardiola said (via Goal):

"But you know how strong Arsenal is. Yesterday I saw the game at Goodison Park, they are exceptional. And Liverpool again, the mentality is continued there."

When a reported questioned him by asking:

"Manchester United?"

Guardiola could only muster a short laugh in response. His reaction can be viewed below:

Manchester United have had a dismal start to the season, losing three out of their five opening games. They are currently 13th in the league with just six points.