Manchester United dealt massive blow as Erik ten Hag confirms 4 key players will miss Leeds United clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Antony, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, and Casermiro are ruled out of their clash with Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8). The Red Devils' injury woes continue following Christian Eriksen being sidelined until at least late April.

Ten Hag's side are enjoying an impressive season, still competing in four competitions and in a strong position to finish in the top four. However, the amount of game time is taking a toll on the squad.

The Manchester United boss has confirmed that Antony, Martial, and McTominay will miss the encounter with rivals Leeds at Old Trafford. The latter two missed the side's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4). Antony did play in the win but has picked up a knock and will be unavailable for the game against the Peacocks. Ten Hag said (via the Daily Mail):

"They are not involved tomorrow and the same with Antony, also not available tomorrow, so we have to sort it out."

Antony's compatriot Casemiro also featured in the victory over Palace. However, the former Real Madrid midfielder was sent off after grabbing Will Hughes by the neck. United have not appealed his red card, so he is suspended for three games. Ten Hag added:

"Consider (appealing), yeah, still it's for me not the right decision, but I don't think we have a chance in the legal process."

A win for the Red Devils will see them reach 13 consecutive victories at Old Trafford. They will also tighten their grip on a top-four finish as they are third and can move level on points with second-placed Manchester City for the time being.

Meanwhile, the mood around Leeds is an ominous one as they have just sacked Jesse Marsch following a poor run of form. The Peacocks have failed to win their last seven games and are 17th in the league, level on points with 18th-placed Everton, having played one game less.

Manchester United's Fred is fired up for the club's upcoming games

Fred is excited to face Leeds.

Manchester United midfielder Fred is excited about playing against Leeds, a game he dubs a 'Clasico'. The Brazilian told the club's official website:

"Games against Leeds are another 'clasico' of English football, a really important derby. Whenever we come up against them, everyone's talking about it in the week leading up to the game."

Manchester United will then turn their attention to the UEFA Europa League next Thursday (February 16) when they travel to Barcelona. The two sides will fight it out in a playoff to advance to the last 16 of the European competition.

Fred then touched on the number of games on the horizon for the Red Devils:

"Exactly, there are a lot of games coming up, I hope we can do our best in these upcoming fixtures. We're still competing in all competitions, we have to continue doing our best."

