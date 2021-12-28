Manchester United dealt massive blow as key player set to miss Premier League clash against Burnley

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes will be unavailable for selection for the Red Devils' next encounter against Burnley. The Red Devils host Sean Dyche's side in the Premier League on Thursday (December 30) night.

Fernandes picked up his fifth yellow card of the 2021-22 league season during Manchester United's disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. The Portuguese international was cautioned for arguing with a decision made by referee Craig Pawson in the second half.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Official: After receiving a yellow card this evening, Bruno Fernandes will be unavailable for #mufc 's next Premier League match against Burnley. Official: After receiving a yellow card this evening, Bruno Fernandes will be unavailable for #mufc's next Premier League match against Burnley.

The Premier League's rulebook states that any player who picks up five yellow cards in the first 19 matches of the season will serve a one-match ban. Consequently, Fernandes will be unavailable for Manchester United's crucial fixture against Burnley.

The void left by his absence could be filled by Donny Van de Beek, who was an unused substitute against Newcastle. Alternately, Jadon Sancho, who came off the bench against the Magpies, could also start in place of Fernandes.

The 27-year-old playmaker will return for the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Wolves on January 3.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has struggled for consistency this season

Fernandes has undoubtedly been Manchester United's talisman since joining the club in January 2020. He had 12 goals and eight assists in 22 matches during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

The Portuguese star followed it up by registering 28 goals and 17 assists in 58 matches last term. However, Fernandes has struggled for consistency this time around.

Football Daily @footballdaily



blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time 🗣 "It's devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they're not good enough." @GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time 🗣 "It's devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they're not good enough." @GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time https://t.co/euSz2kXLg0

Although he has six assists in five UEFA Champions League matches, the midfielder has had an extremely minimal impact in the Premier League. Fernandes has recorded just five goals and three assists in 17 league matches this season.

Since his opening day hat-trick against Leeds United, Ferndandes' returns have severely dwindled. Manchester United have struggled due to his lack of output and currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League table.

Also Read Article Continues below

A one-match ban could provide Fernandes with some time away from the spotlight and the Red Devils will hope to have him firing on all cylinders when he returns.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee