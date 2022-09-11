Manchester United defender Brandon Williams names best-ever teammate; snubs Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has said that Galatasaray midfielder Juan Mata is the best player he has ever played with and not his Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Throughout his short career, Williams has shared a dressing room with top players such as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Marcus Rashford. When asked about the best player he has played with, the 22-year-old told Simply The Best:

"I'd probably say Juan Mata, because he's a magician on the ball. He takes control of games in the way he plays. He's a good guy off the pitch as well – he speaks to us, and he helps us."

Mata, who joined United from Chelsea for £37 million in 2014, was released by Erik ten Hag's side before the start of the 2022-23 season. The 34-year-old secured a free transfer to Galatasaray on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

On joining Galatasaray, he said (via ESPN):

"I feel so good. I am excited and very motivated. I'm grateful for being here. Everyone is being very friendly. I can't wait to win with Galatasaray. Galatasaray is the team with the greatest success in Turkey. It is also a club that has a place in the history of football."

A technical operator with an eye for a pass, Mata registered 51 goals and 47 assists in 285 games across competitions for the Red Devils. The FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro winner helped his former club win four trophies.

Williams, meanwhile, has been a squad member at Old Trafford since his first-team debut in September 2019. Last season, the England U21 international featured in 29 games for relegated side Norwich City while on a season-long loan.

Chelsea to renew Cristiano Ronaldo interest in January

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are expected to make a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is willing to make an offer for the Ronaldo as the American sees the veteran as the main star of the project under new manager Graham Potter.

Ronaldo, 37, has found himself warming the bench for United following a summer of transfer speculations. Under Erik ten Hag, he has started just one Premier League game out of six. He's yet to make a goal contribution in seven appearances across competitions this season.

