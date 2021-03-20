Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will reject new contract offer - Reports

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will reportedly snub a contract offer from the club. The Ivorian's current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

According to The Sun, Eric Bailly has grown frustrated with a lack of playing time in recent seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will not sign a contract extension with Manchester United.

Eric Bailly was omitted from Solskjaer's Manchester United squad to face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Europa League in midweek with the Norwegian claiming that Bailly was 'being assessed'.

Eric Bailly joined Manchester United from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £30 million. The 26-year-old immediately settled into the Premier League thanks to his pace and physical attributes.

Bailly's progress at Manchester United has, however, been hampered due to recurrent injuries and inconsistent form. The Ivory Coast international has often been a back-up option to Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in recent years.

Despite being one of Manchester United's most naturally gifted defenders in the eyes of coaches, fans and pundits, Bailly has managed to play just 15 times in all competitions for the club this season. Only seven of those starts came in the Premier League.

An insider told The Sun that Bailly has had enough and feels unwanted and disrespected by the manager. Eric Bailly is reportedly intent on leaving the club as he looks for regular playing time.

"Eric has had enough now. He simply doesn't feel wanted or respected by the manager. Eric doesn't believe he gets any answers or explanation about the way he is treated and feels he is the easy option to leave out," the insider told The Sun.

"It's a real shame because Eric always tells us he loves the club and feels the respect of the fans. But it's got to the point this week where he has to think about his future," the source continued.

Manchester United could sell Eric Bailly in the summer to raise funds to sign a new centre-back

Despite being a fan favourite and rated highly by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club could decide to sell Eric Bailly this summer in a bid to raise funds to sign a new defender.

Manchester United have reportedly become frustrated with Eric Bailly's inability to stay fit and could use him as a makeweight in the summer to bring a top-quality defender to the club.