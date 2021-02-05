Manchester United defender Harry Maguire reveals he was fined by teammate for breaking training ground rule 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed that he was fined by Serbian teammate Nemanja Matic for using his phone while in the gym.

Speaking to the official Manchester United podcast, the England international said:

"I’ve been fined once which is still debatable,"

"It’s crazy but I let Nemanja do it. I took the hit and put the money in the pot.

“When you meet in the gym before training for pre-activation you are not allowed on your phone. We did pre-activation, I didn’t have my phone.

“But then you go outside to put your boots on and you aren’t allowed to go on your phone in that period. I had my phone and carried it out with me.

“I wasn’t on my phone because straight after training I was going to put my trainers back on and go up for a massage instead of coming all the way back.

“I could have gone straight to the massage and Nemanja fined me for that. He’s strict with everyone so I’m happy. I can set the standard.”

Clubs have different rules governing training ground comportment, and one at Manchester United forbids the use of phones by players during training sessions.

Advertisement

Harry Maguire is seen in many quarters as a consummate professional, but this latest revelation gives an insight into how highly professional footballers take their regimen.

How sustainable is Manchester United's title charge?

Manchester United are second in the Premier League.

After an indifferent start to the season, a 13-game unbeaten run helped the Red Devils surge to the top of the table.

Morale was high, and there was talk among the club fans about ending their eight-year wait for league glory.

However, a harrowing defeat to bottom-placed Sheffield United, coupled with a dour draw against Arsenal put paid to those thoughts. But the club responded in style with an emphatic performance at home to Southampton.

Advertisement

Manchester United ran rampant in a 9-0 victory over the Saints to equal the record margin of defeat in a Premier League game.

💬 "Football changes quickly, so we just have to build on Tuesday," says Ole.



"We don't have time to enjoy the games, we have to make the right decisions and make sure we start right against Everton."#MUFC #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/Wd6BNQF4Vt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2021

That win puts the Mancunians three points behind city rivals Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

The Red Devils will find themselves in the unwanted position of cheering bitter rivals Liverpool to victory on Sunday when they host the Cityzens.

Up next for Manchester United will be a tricky assignment at home against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, that have flattered to deceive throughout the season.

It remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford outfit can maintain their title charge. However, if they are to reclaim their place at the summit successfully, they must eliminate the inconsistencies that have plagued them in the last few years.