According to the People's Person outlet, Jonny Evans has reportedly penned a one-year contract extension with Manchester United. This development comes amidst a flurry of summer activity at Old Trafford, with the club securing new signings and reinforcing their ranks under the leadership of Erik ten Hag.

Evans' reemergence into the fold gained attention during the pre-season tour, where he participated actively and continued training with the first team upon their return to Manchester.

The club had previously announced a short-term deal for Evans before embarking on their tour to the United States. However, concrete details about the duration of his stay remained elusive, with Transfermarkt indicating the expiration of his contract at the end of July.

As the summer transfer window ends, the situation regarding Evans' status seems to be hanging in the balance. Yet, recent reports suggest that Evans has committed to an additional year at Old Trafford, marking a continuation of his association with the club.

While Manchester United is yet to make an official announcement, a telling clue lies on the club's website. Evans is prominently listed as a first-team player and has been assigned squad number 27, a sign pointing to a prolonged commitment beyond pre-season confines.

The timing of Evans' potential longer stay is noteworthy, particularly considering the imminent departure of Harry Maguire from Old Trafford. As Maguire's departure looms, Evans' experience and defensive capabilities could prove invaluable in filling the void left by the departing captain.

Although the club might contemplate signing a direct replacement for Maguire, Evans' adaptability and seasoned presence could offer crucial stability to the backline.

At 35, Evans brings a wealth of experience back to the club he served diligently for nine years before his departure in 2015. His return would bolster the team's defensive options and provide mentorship and leadership to a squad navigating the evolving landscape under Ten Hag's stewardship.

Manchester United eyeing Everton's Amadou Onana amidst Juventus competition - Reports

Everton FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Manchester United's interest in Everton's rising star Amadou Onana is gaining momentum, although no formal offer has been submitted yet, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined Everton from Lille last year, stood out in the Toffees' challenging 2022–23 season, making 33 appearances and showcasing his Champions League experience in France.

While Onana's potential move is under assessment, the valuation set by Everton will play a pivotal role. Juventus has emerged as a rival in the race for Onana's signature, adding a layer of competition.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will trump Juventus to sign Onana or whether the Italian giants will make the first move.