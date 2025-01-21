Manchester United demand €70m to part ways with Lionel Messi teammate wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United have demanded €70m to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho, who has garnered interest from Chelsea and Napoli, as per journalist Ben Jacobs (via Caught Offside). The winger, who is Lionel Messi's teammate in the Argentina national team, has been relentlessly pursued by both these clubs.

However, Napoli appear to be the one at the forefront at the moment as reports suggest that they are getting closer to United's valuation of Garnacho. Jacobs also suggested that Napoli have placed two bids for Garnacho so far, and that they are confident of signing the player before the deadline for the January transfer window.

Although current head coach Ruben Amorim values Garnacho a lot, the player could be sold by the United hierarchy in order to make room for incoming transfers. Manchester United are not actively looking to sell the 20-year-old, but they will yield to the temptation at €70m, and hence, Chelsea too are keen on buying him.

Napoli made Garnacho their biggest target in the ongoing transfer window ever since they sold star attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. It is learnt that their manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of Garnacho and has been the driving force behind the transfer bids submitted by the club to United.

Manchester United have been offered two-way deals for Lionel Messi's teammate Alejandro Garnacho: Reports

Garnacho has been one of United's best players this season, scoring eight goals and bagging five assists in all competitions. He has started 11 out of the 21 matches he has played so far in the Premier League. His abilities on the wing to dribble past his opponents and create chances in the box have attracted Napoli.

Chelsea do not have any pressing need to sign Garnacho in this window since they already have a lot of wingers in their ranks. If the Argentine were to move to Stamford Bridge, he would have to compete for a spot in the XI with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and even Cole Palmer.

Garnacho's best interests could lie with Napoli as the latter have also suggested reducing the asking price of United's targetted centre-forward Victor Osimhen if a two-day deal is agreed to. This is according to Italian publication Il Mattino (via Sport Witness). It would help Garnacho move further in his career while also giving Manchester United a star striker for the future.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has scored 14 goals across all competitions already. His presence could give a huge fillip to the struggling Manchester United side who are currently perched upon the 13th spot of the Premier League table with 26 points. Napoli want €75m for him, but have hinted at a discount if Garnacho is sold to them.

