Manchester United in direct contact with club to sign £45 million+ rated star – Reports

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have made direct contact with RB Salzburg over a potential deal for Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils are looking to add a forward to their squad and have identified the 19-year old Slovenian as their top target. Sesko scored 11 goals last season and recently scored the only goal of the game against Liverpool in a friendly. The Slovenian is believed to have all the right attributes to be a world-class forward in the future.

He has ample pace, skills, and a natural finishing ability that has caught the eye of multiple big clubs. This includes Chelsea and other unnamed clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano. United are expected to have to move quickly in order to complete a deal. However, there is a gap in valuation, with Salzburg only expected to be tempted by a £45 million+ bid.

Fabrizio Romano



There are 2 more clubs in the race.



Key days for Benjamin Šeško's future with contacts ongoing. Manchester United know they have to be fast on this deal, after meeting with agent days ago. There are 2 more clubs in the race. Šeško will make a decision soon with his agent and family.

Manchester United do not think the 19-year old is worth that much and are currently deciding whether to pursue a deal. Regardless, football director John Murtaugh recently made contact with Sesko’s agent and the club has now made an approach to RB Salzburg as well.

Manchester United expected to make multiple signings before the end of transfer window

It will be fair to say that the Manchester United’s transfer window has not gone exactly as planned. The negotiations for Frenkie de Jong appear to have stalled, while Ajax have also shown reluctance to sell Antony. Still, Erik ten Hag is not frustrated and recently claimed the following about United’s approach:

"First of all, we have a squad and we have already made progress. We are more pro-active than we were at the start. Second is the players who we have now signed. We are really happy with them. You can already see that they can contribute to the squad.”

He added:

"The last thing is that we know what we want. It's not about signing players; it's about signing the right players. So, we are really planning it carefully and we are sticking to that and working hard to get the right players in to construct a good squad and a squad that can win games."

NXGN



Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Salzburg regarding the transfer of Benjamin Sesko, according to Sky Sports. It comes as no shock after his wonder-goal against Liverpool in pre-season, that was always going to catch United's attention.

With Cristiano Ronaldo intent on leaving, Manchester United's determination to sign the right players might result in Ten Hag depending upon Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for goals, at least until January. A number of youngsters can also be expected to be promoted to the first team in the coming months.

