Manchester United dream of ambitious move to appoint ex-Ballon d'Or winner as replacement for Ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on appointing Zinedine Zidane as their next manager. The new management group at Old Trafford, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is reportedly looking to replace Erik ten Hag and believes the former Real Madrid manager would be the ideal candidate.

As per a report in FootMercato, Zidane is on top of INEOS's list of managers who can replace Ten Hag. They are keen on getting the Frenchman, but are aware that any deal will not be easy.

The Red Devils also have alternatives lined up as they look to make massive changes at Old Trafford this summer. The news came out just a day after Zidane admitted that he was open to returning to management. He said (via GOAL):

"Why not, anything can happen. Now I'm doing other things, but we'll see - I'd certainly like to return to the bench."

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the former Ballon d'Or winner, who has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 after his second stint at the club.

Gary Neville warns Erik ten Hag about possible sack at Manchester United

Gary Neville spoke on Sky Sports earlier this week and sent a warning to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He stated that the manager needs to show that his style of play is reflected on the pitch and said on Monday Night Football:

"At the moment that is not being demonstrated because it's been going on for many, many months. We said when the players came back maybe we would see that but I think even that is maybe a little bit of an excuse because when we see other clubs have four or five players missing they still have that same style of play and patterns with the players that came off the bench or are in the reserves."

Neville added:

"I think there is an issue which is growing larger and larger by the week. Ten Hag has proven that he can play great football when he managed at Ajax but he's having a real problem in instilling a style at Man United which any of us can read. They are not a pressing team, a direct team or a possession team. They are a bit of everything."

Rio Ferdinand went a step further earlier this week and claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would jump at the chance to manage Manchester United.