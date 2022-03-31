Manchester United drop hint about Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba transfer plans with pre-season tour announcement 

Manchester United may have dropped a hint over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba following the release of a poster for their pre-season tour.

The future of a host of names is under intense speculation, with huge changes set to ensue following the arrival of a new permanent manager at Old Trafford. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the favourite although PSG's Mauricio Pochettino also remains in contention.

Either man will likely oversee a huge overhaul of the United squad. Two star names whose future is uncertain at the club are Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

Having returned to the Red Devils last summer in a monumental move, Ronaldo was seen as the catalyst for United to return to their former glory. That hasn't happened though, and the side have encountered a woeful season, despite Ronaldo top-scoring with 18 goals.

Rumours have emerged that the former Real Madrid man could depart this summer with Manchester United facing the prospect of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. They are currently sixth, four points off the top four (Arsenal), having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Pogba's contract expires this summer, but there has been no progress in talks over a new deal. He has hardly featured this season due to injury, scoring just once in 23 games across competitions. The Frenchman is widely tipped to leave as a free agent this summer.

However, the release of a poster of Manchester United's pre-season tour may encourage the club's fans (via Mirror Sport). Both Ronaldo and Pogba feature alongside left-back Alex Telles, which suggest that the duo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

United are set to face Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before they travel to Australia for a few more pre-season games against Crystal Palace and an A-League team.

Where could Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba head to if they leave Manchester United?

The pair have been linked with an Old Trafford exit.

Should the duo not be part of the squad that line up against the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace this summer, they will not be short of suitors. Ronaldo has been linked with a move to his former club Sporting Lisbon.

The Primeira Liga side are not in the best financial condition to afford the legendary forward the wages he demands. However, the star's mother could have a role in the move materialising. According to ESPN, Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo's mother, has urged her son to rejoin Sporting Lisbon before she dies.

Meanwhile, Pogba is being linked with a host of top European teams. Sky Sports has reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid, Juventus and two Premier League teams have been in touch with the player's representitives.

Whether Manchester United's release of a poster featuring their two star men is a hint that they are looking to a future with them in the team is up for debate. However, United fans may start considering that perhaps the duo are leaning towards being part of the new era at Old Trafford.

