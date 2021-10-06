Manchester United duo set to miss out against Leicester City due to international schedule - Reports

Manchester United could be without their South American duo of Edinson Cavani and Fred due to their commitments over the ongoing international break, according to the Express.

Manchester United are set to travel to the King Power Stadium to take on a struggling Leicester City side right after the international break. However, Brazil are due to face Uruguay on Friday morning (UK time). That will give both Cavani and Fred very little time to return to England to feature in Manchester United's game against Leicester.

The Red Devils' Premier League fixture is scheduled to kick off on Saturday afternoon.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Along with others, Man Utd expecting Fred and Edinson Cavani to play in all three South American WC qualifiers, first one overnight, third 0130 kick-off BST next Friday morning, so little chance of them being involved at Leicester the following day. Along with others, Man Utd expecting Fred and Edinson Cavani to play in all three South American WC qualifiers, first one overnight, third 0130 kick-off BST next Friday morning, so little chance of them being involved at Leicester the following day.

A host of Premier League clubs refused to let their Brazilian players travel to South America last month as Brazil was listed on the red list. This prompted the Brazilian FA to impose a five-day ban on these players, which was later scrapped. However, clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all allowed their South American contingent to travel for international games.

Manchester United are all but certain to be without Fred and Edinson Cavani for their game against Leicester City. United will count themselves fortunate that Alex Telles hasn't been called up by the Brazilian national team.

However, it is highly unlikely that the Red Devils will miss either of the two South American players. Edinson Cavani has seen his game time reduced due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Fred has had a disappointing start to the new season with fans questioning his selection over Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United have struggled to secure positive results recently

Manchester United were deemed one of the favorites for the Premier League title when they signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, the Red Devils have been sub-par so far this season.

Manchester United's run of poor results started when they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of BSC Young Boys in the Champions League. The defeat was followed by an exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then lost at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Manchester United now head into arguably their toughest period of the season. The Red Devils will face Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the next two months, which could make or break their season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already under immense pressure following a 1-1 draw against Everton and a poor run of form over the next two months could seal his fate.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Manchester United's fixtures through to the end of November 😅 Manchester United's fixtures through to the end of November 😅 https://t.co/OGhz3BM3l1

