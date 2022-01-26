Manchester United emerge as favorites to sign Ligue 1 star - Reports

Manchester United have their sights on Marseille star Boubacar Kamara.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence this season with eye-catching displays for Jorge Sampaoli's squad.

However, his future with the French side has come under question of late. Kamara's contract expires at the end of the season and several top sides have shown interest in signing him.

The Red Devils are leading the race for his signature, according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

As he's into the final six months of his contract, the Frenchman is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

Manchester United, however, are looking to sign him before the end of the winter transfer window for a reduced fee. Ralf Rangnick's side are looking to bolster their midfield options right now with some of their stars on the verge of an exit.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are touted to leave in the summer, while Kamara's arrival would see Rangnick play him as an alternative to Scott McTominay and Fred.

Anthony Martial's transfer to Sevilla has also been confirmed, but it's opened the door for a possible acquisition by the end of this month for Manchester United

According to the Daily Mail, the Mancunian outfit have spoken to Kamara's agent about the possibility of agreeing to terms before next week.

The report also claims that Marseille are expecting £10 million for the player with other Premier League sides like Leeds United and Newcastle United also interested.

Manchester United to face competition for Kamara, who is highly sought-after in the transfer market

Coming through the ranks at Marseille's youth side, Kamara broke into the senior team in 2016 before slowly establishing himself in the XI.

He's made 146 appearances for the club in all competitions so far, netting four goals and assisting five more.

The midfielder was also part of their 2018 Europa League final squad but remained an unused substitute on the bench.

However, he's managed to carry his club's form onto the international stage, having represented France at every youth level, right from U17s to U21s.

Kamara now hopes to receive a call up for Didider Deschamps' national squad and also possibly secure a place in his World Cup team.

His meteoric rise hasn't gone unnoticed by top sides, with El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona both keen on his talents, and so is Jose Mourinho-led AS Roma. Premier League side West Ham and Aston Villa are ready to compete with Manchester United for his signatures

