Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Eduardo Camavinga - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for French sensation Eduardo Camavinga. Camavinga has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months but with the Spanish club strapped for funds this summer, a move to Manchester could be on the cards for the Rennes midfielder.

According to AS, Real Madrid are cooling their interest in Camavinga as they are focusing on signing either Kylian Mbappe from PSG or Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. This could pave the way for a move to either Manchester United or Chelsea for Camavinga.

Camavinga made his professional debut for Rennes in 2019 at the age of just 16. The Frenchman quickly became a regular starter for the French club and caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs with his consistent performances.

His strong showing for Rennes earned him a call-up to the French national team last year as a replacement for Paul Pogba. Camavinga has earned three caps for his country and has scored one goal.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a massive fan of Camavinga and is desperate to sign the midfielder. Real Madrid are, however, suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and are unwilling to match Rennes' €70 million valuation of Camavinga.

"Camavinga has been the main candidate to reinforce the team [ in midfielder] for months, especially just before the pandemic. But the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus left that operation in 'stand-by'," AS writes.

Eduardo Camavinga was heavily courted by the likes of Real Madrid and PSG last summer but decided to stay with Rennes and continue his development. It seems like a matter of time before the teenager leaves Rennes to join an elite European club.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a box-to-box midfielder. The Red Devils are still unsure about the future of Paul Pogba and lack faith in the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek.

Eduardo Camavinga | Manchester United enter scene to sign Ligue 1 midfielder

Manchester United will need to sell some players if they are to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a wealth of options in midfield. The Norwegian will have to sell some key players if he is to raise funds and create space in the squad for the potential arrival of Eduardo Camavinga.

Paul Pogba is widely expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. The World Cup winner has, however, shown signs of getting back to his best in recent months, which could result in him staying in Manchester.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Eduardo Camavinga, who 'has already made the decision to leave Rennes this summer'. Rennes won't be able to ask for more than €30-40m as they need income



[@diarioas h/t @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/OTK90LJcmR — United Journal (@theutdjournal) March 12, 2021

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United last summer but has grown frustrated with a lack of playing time. The Dutchman could be set to leave Old Trafford in the summer, along with Nemanja Matic, who is being used mainly in the Cup competitions this season.This could result in Manchester United looking to sign Eduardo Camavinga in the summer.