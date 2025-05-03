Manchester United enter race to sign 29-year-old star wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are keen on signing the German midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

Ad

Tah, who joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, is expected to leave the Bundesliga side after a decade of service on a free transfer. His availability as a free agent, in addition to his experience, has made him a transfer priority for multiple top European clubs.

Barcelona are reportedly the frontrunners for the German defender's signature. La Blaugrana are focusing on strengthening their defense, and they see Tah as a suitable candidate. However, the 29-year-old has also been linked to Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid. Bayern Munich are also present in the race for Tah.

Ad

Trending

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United have also joined the race for his signature. Florian Plettenberg wrote (via Football Espana):

"Manchester United have entered the race for Jonathan #Tah and want to sign the 29-y/o centre-back on a free transfer this summer. Talks with the management have taken place. Tah still hasn't signed with FC Barcelona - but Barca definitely want him. FC Bayern and Real Madrid are also in for him, as long as the move to Barcelona hasn't been finalised."

Ad

Despite the Red Devils' interest, Barcelona remain the favourites to sign Jonathan Tah, but they'll have to offload either Andreas Christensen or Ronald Araujo in the summer.

Ruben Amorim lauds Manchester United midfielder after 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim lauded Casemiro for his performance during the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday, May 1.

Ad

Against Athletic, the Brazilian midfielder scored United's opening goal in the 30th minute. He also maintained a passing accuracy of 85 per cent, while winning nine duels and making five clearances. After the match, the former Sporting CP head coach said (via X/FabrizioRomano):

"Casemiro has improved a lot. You can see not the way he plays but the way he runs. The data shows he worked really hard. He is a very good example. It's a lesson for all the players in Man United. Everything can change in one moment."

Next up, the Red Devils will face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, May 4. They'll then host Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League semifinals second leg on Thursday, May 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More