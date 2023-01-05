Manchester United enter talks to sign 22-year-old star as they continue search for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement: Reports

According to 90 min, Manchester United have identified Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement. The Portuguese attacker mutually terminated his contract on 22 November. An explosive interview with Piers Morgan prompted the club and the player to reach the decision.

While Ronaldo was not an undisputed starter under Erik ten Hag, his departure has left a big void in the Red Devils' attack.

Kudus, meanwhile, is a player familiar with Ten Hag. The Ghanaian has been a part of Ajax since 2020. He has made 63 appearances for Ajax during his career, with 21 of those coming this season.

Scoreboard Survey @scoreboardSY NEW: Manchester United are considering a move for Mohammed Kudus this month. Ajax are demanding at least £35M to part ways with Kudus. @MirrorFootball NEW: Manchester United are considering a move for Mohammed Kudus this month. Ajax are demanding at least £35M to part ways with Kudus. @MirrorFootball 🔴 https://t.co/QOnJSsF8gk

Kudus has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

United, meanwhile, find themselves in a difficult situation. The Glazers family have put the club up for sale. The decision has cast a cloud over the club's immediate transfer activities.

Hence, Manchester United are looking for cheaper options as their transfer targets. They are considering a loan-to-buy option move for Kudus.

Apart from Kudus, Memphis Depay, Olivier Giroud, Eric Maxin Chopu Moting, and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar are also on United's radar.

Former Manchester United forward said everyone waited for Cristiano Ronaldo to fail

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha claimed that despite being the Red Devils' best player last season, everyone waited for Cristiano Ronaldo to fail.

Speaking to compare.bet, Saha said:

"Cristiano was the best player and tremendous last year and for the first time in his entire career he asked for some support and he was not afforded it. Everyone was waiting for him to fail.

"Now, I just want to see him enjoying his football and being the enormous icon in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Asia for so many people. What Rio was saying, many people are underestimating the Saudi league. Their team just beat Argentina and there’s a lot going on in the Middle East in football now – the game is growing there now."

Saha further said that the interview with Piers Morgan didn't help Ronaldo's legacy:

"We’ll never know what his agents were negotiating behind the scenes, so we don’t know, but Cristiano can improve any club both on and off the pitch. Commercially, there is no one bigger. But on the pitch, he does have to be managed a bit, and the interview did not help him and his legacy at all."

