Manchester United expected to make move for 25-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United are expected to make an offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. They continue to attempt to bolster their squad before the start of the 2022-23 season under the helm of new head coach Erik ten Hag.

The 25-year-old, who has been at Wolverhampton Wanderers since 2017, has attracted interest from the Red Devils in recent seasons. He has an eye for great passes and a knack for the occasional long-rangers.

According to journalist Rob Blanchette, United are keen to take advantage of midfielder Joao Palhinha's arrival at the Molineux from Sporting CP.

Facing competition from Barcelona for the signature of the Portuguese midfielder, the Premier League club have reportedly already made advances for Neves.

According to Portuguese daily newspaper O Jogo (via HITC), Wolves see Palhinha as a replacement for the much-sought-after Neves. The report further states that although Neves is wanted by Barcelona, Wolves have received an offer from United which is better than what the Spanish club has offered.

Arsenal are also interested in the former Porto captain as per the The Daily Mail.

Both the Red Devils and Arsenal have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Hence, it will be intriguing to see whether Neves opts to stay in England or considers a move elsewhere.

In the 2021-22 season, Neves featured in 36 matches for Wolves across all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting a further two.

Manchester United and their search for midfielders

Paul Pogba has left the club this summer after joining in 2016.

With Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata already out the door, Manchester United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. Ever since the arrival of former Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, the 20-time league winners have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has reportedly agreed to make a move to Old Trafford.

If the move for De Jong fails to gain traction, the Red Devils are in prime position to sign Ruben Neves to strengthen their midfield depth.

United finished sixth in the Premier League table in the 2021-22 season with 58 points. They ended the season trophyless and will look to bounce back from what was their worst season in recent times.

