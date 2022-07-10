Manchester United express interest in signing 24-year-old ex-Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who is currently a star at AC Milan.

According to Corriere della Sera, Manchester United have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old centre-back, who played a crucial role in the Rossoneri's first Serie A title win since 2011.

Tomori cost Milan £26 million last summer (via Transfermarkt) following an incredibly successful loan spell from Chelsea the season prior.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are interested in bringing Fikayo Tomori back to England. But the defender doesn't want to leave Milan.



The centre-half made 40 appearances last term, and his performances in Italy led to a return to Gareth Southgate's England senior squad in June.

The said report claims that Tomori, whose contract expires in 2025, is not interested in a return to England during the current window, with the Milan hierarchy keen to extend his stay at the San Siro by another two years.

The Red Devils are rumored to be desperate to sign a first-choice centre-back this summer. They conceded more Premier League goals last term than relegated Burnley, with club captain Harry Maguire receiving particular criticism from supporters.

Rio Ferdinand names the position Manchester United need to strengthen this summer

Legendary defender Ferdinand has been vocal in his criticism of his former club in recent times due to their poor performances.

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News, the former England captain stated that the Red Devils needed to improve their options on the right-wing, despite purchasing Jadon Sancho last summer for big money.

Ferdinand stated:

"I think the problem position for Man United is the right-wing, because you've got Martial, Sancho and Rashford who all prefer playing on the left and are all more effective on the left. So, you've got Elanga - even he is probably better on the left-hand side as well.

The former Manchester United defender added:

"You've got four players there all vying for one position and they are best placed on the left, probably. I think right-wing is a position Man United have to invest in. They're going to have to try get rid of Martial if they can get him out. I think they'll let him go."

On forward Marcus Rashford, Ferdinand proclaimed:

"I think the club and fan base will be expecting bigger things from Rashford this year, last season was a bit stop-start with injuries and stuff like that. I think this is a fresh start. The new manager, by the sounds of what I'm hearing from him, he's rejuvenated. I want to see the old Marcus that I know is there."

