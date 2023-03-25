Manchester United eye 28-year-old Chelsea star as alternative to transfer target –Reports

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. According to 90min, the Red Devils have joined Manchester City and Liverpool as teams interested in trying to buy the Croatian from the Blues.

The 28-year-old's contract with the London side is set to expire in the summer of 2024. While they are keen to keep Kovacic at the club for a long time, contract extension talks have not moved past the initial stages as the player's representatives weigh their options.

Chelsea are looking to balance the side after signing 17 players this season. With the arrival of World Cup star Enzo Fernandez and the return of N'Golo Kante from injury, Kovacic could see a decline in his role.

According to the report, Manchester United are keen on signing a ball-playing number eight and the Croatian fits the role well. The departure of Scott McTominay is likely with multiple Premier League sides, including Newcastle United, displaying their interest in the Scottish midfielder. While the Red Devils' top option remains Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, they understand the Dutchman's commitment to the LaLiga giants and are considering options elsewhere.

While their priority is to keep Kovacic, the Blues' new ownership has made it a point to not lose players to free transfers. They have already shown that they are ready to sell players to their rivals, as evidenced by Jorginho's winter move to London rivals Arsenal. Mason Mount is in a similar situation to Kovacic with his contract expiring in 2024 and has already garnered interest from Liverpool among other teams.

With a massive influx of players and some organizational changes, it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United considering swoop for Chelsea star

Joao Felix could extend his stay in England.

Manchester United are plotting a move for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Red Devils, who already showed interest in the player in the January transfer window, are once again looking to sign him.

Since arriving from Atletico Madrid on loan in January, Felix has impressed under manager Graham Potter. Despite a straight red card in his first appearance for the Blues, he has played a key role in attack as the London club look to overturn their fortunes in a poor season.

Manchester United will definitely face competition from Chelsea as their management is enamored with Felix. They are expected to launch a bid to make his loan deal permanent in the summer.

