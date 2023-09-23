Manchester United eye €50 million move for Real Madrid target to bolster attack - Reports

Manchester United have firmly fixed their gaze on a coveted target, a player who has long been on Real Madrid's radar – Serge Gnabry, as per Fichajes.

The Premier League giants are preparing for a €50 million move, and the race for the talented winger's signature is heating up. Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are vying for his services.

For some time now, Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, has been steering the club in a new direction regarding player acquisitions. This strategic shift has seen the likes of Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham don the iconic white shirt.

Yet, Real Madrid is not the only club pursuing Serge Gnabry. With its financial might and aspirations to return to the heights of its Sir Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United have emerged as a formidable rival. The Premier League powerhouse is prepared to invest significantly in its quest to bolster the squad under the stewardship of manager Erik ten Hag.

According to Sport Mediaset, Manchester United is unwilling to wait for Gnabry's contract with Bayern Munich to expire. The club is reportedly preparing a €50 million bid, surpassing Real Madrid's initial valuation of the player. This sets the stage for an intense battle between the two European giants for Serge Gnabry's coveted signature.

The 28-year-old Bayern Munich winger is enjoying the peak of his career, and his performances have not been unnoticed by top European clubs. He has over 82 goals and 61 assists in 223 Bavarian appearances.

Seeing whether Manchester United's financial muscle can outshine Real Madrid's storied history remains interesting as the drama unfolds. Perez's unwavering desire to see Serge Gnabry don the iconic white jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu could also play a pivotal role in the future of the German international.

Real Madrid and Manchester United monitoring Norwegian rising star Antonio Nusa - Reports

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea closely monitor the meteoric rise of 18-year-old Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa, as per Topcrnr.

Currently plying his trade with Club Brugge, Nusa has garnered considerable European attention for his immense potential as an attacker. Premier League giants Chelsea are also in the race to sign him.

Nusa's attributes as a left-winger could be particularly beneficial for Manchester United, addressing their need for goals and creativity from wide positions.

The talented youngster boasts an impressive record of nine goal contributions in 47 appearances for Club Brugge, making him a hot prospect in the transfer market. Whether any of these clubs will formalize their interest with an offer remains to be seen.