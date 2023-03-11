Manchester United eye move for French midfielder as Jude Bellingham alternative - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer if they fail to land Jude Bellingham to strengthen their midfield options.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have been admirers of the 20-year-old Frenchman for some time and even attempted to sign him from Rennes in 2021.

Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Rennes in a £35 million deal, signing a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Manchester United have identified a new central midfielder as a priority for this summer's transfer window, and Camavinga remains on their radar alongside Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Recently, it was reported that the Premier League giants are in pole position to sign De Jong after Barcelona placed a £70 million price tag on the Dutchman. It is surprising that they are also interested in Camavinga, given his likely high cost and that Los Blancos are not interested in selling him. Carlo Ancelotti's side consider him "untouchable" and a crucial part of their long-term plans.

Madrid see Camavinga as central to their midfield overhaul, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos nearing retirement and Casemiro leaving for Old Trafford last summer. Madrid rate the Frenchman at the same value as Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, and the Spanish side will not entertain any bids below £100 million. However, the Red Devils are rumored to prepare a £115 million offer to poach the 20-year-old.

Other top European clubs have also shown interest in signing Camavinga. It remains to be seen if United can change Madrid's no-sale stance towards the midfielder.

Camavinga has made 79 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring twice and assisting three times.

If Manchester United can sign Camavinga, it would bolster their midfield options, adding a young and dynamic player to their ranks. However, with Madrid's current stance, it may prove difficult for United to secure his services this summer.

Manchester United sweep Premier League awards for February

Manchester United's impressive run of form in February was rewarded with three of the four Premier League awards for the month.

David De Gea won the Save of the Month award, Erik ten Hag was named Manager of the Month, and Marcus Rashford was the clear choice for February's Player of the Month.

The Spanish goalkeeper was recognized for his full-stretch save during the game against Leicester City, while the Dutch coach was awarded for guiding the Red Devils to three wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, Rashford continued his incredible recent form in February, scoring five goals in four matches - including against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Leeds United. He has now won the award thrice this season, equalling Mohamed Salah's record for most wins in a single campaign.

Manchester United also won their first trophy in six years after defeating Newcastle United in the League Cup finals at Wembley Stadium on 26 February.

