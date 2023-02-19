Manchester United eye Premier League goalkeeper as David de Gea replacement - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to secure the future of their goalkeeping department by lining up a potential replacement for their current number one, David de Gea, as per The Sun.

Sun Sport @SunSport Man Utd line up transfer bid for Leeds keeper Meslier with De Gea future unclear thesun.co.uk/sport/21434957… Man Utd line up transfer bid for Leeds keeper Meslier with De Gea future unclear thesun.co.uk/sport/21434957…

Despite attempts to retain the Spanish goalkeeper by offering him a lucrative deal worth £250,000-a-week, the club is looking at Leeds United's French goalstopper Illan Meslier as a long-term solution between the posts. Meslier has been impressive in the Premier League this season, and his performances have caught the attention of United's board.

According to sources, United are keen to keep De Gea, who is 32 years old, at Old Trafford for the time being but are unwilling to meet his current salary demands of £375,000-a-week. Instead, the club is working towards a compromise figure that will keep the goalkeeper on their books for the next few years. The Spanish international has played over 520 games for the Red Devils across different tournaments since arriving in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

In the meantime, the club is said to be looking at Leeds United's French goalkeeper Meslier as a potential replacement for De Gea. United are prepared to wait until a starting place is available to offer Meslier a contract, and they may have to move quickly if the 22-year-old is sold should Leeds United drop out of the Premier League.

The future of Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, also remains uncertain. United are believed to be considering selling Henderson to provide him with more playing time, but this could leave them with a gap in their goalkeeping department.

As the Premier League title race heats up, Manchester United will look to find a goalkeeper who can provide stability in the long-term. While De Gea has been a consistent performer over the years, his age and salary demands make it necessary for United to look to the future.

The Spanish international has also been criticized for his ball distribution capabilities.

Manchester United hope their prospective new owners from Qatar could sign both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe this summer

Manchester United fans eagerly await a rumored Qatari takeover, hoping it could usher in a new era of success for the storied football club.

Mxrcel🇶🇦 @UTDMarcel Manchester United fans “Mbappe or Osimhen”



The Qataris: Manchester United fans “Mbappe or Osimhen”The Qataris: https://t.co/Ykc3EC0jbS

With the potential new owners having deep pockets, fans are hopeful that the club will be able to secure the signatures of highly talented players Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

The two young stars have been linked with a move to Manchester United, with fans flooding social media with creative posts calling for the prospective owners to make the signings happen.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes