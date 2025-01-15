Manchester United eyeing move for Premier League star Chelsea let go in 2022 - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, who was once on the books of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils are interested in signing the youngster, but will only look to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Ruben Amorim has work on his hands to rebuild the Manchester United squad, and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony are being tipped to leave the club. The club has pinpointed a number of players who can join the squad to add quality, and 18-year-old Dibling is one of them.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tyler Dibling firmly features on the wishlist of Manchester United after a series of impressive displays this season. The youngster had been fancied by former director Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United, and the director also brought his name to the attention of the Red Devils hierarchy before he left.

Dibling has been a major shining light in what has been a poor season for Southampton, scoring two goals in 19 Premier League appearances. The teenager was briefly with Chelsea in 2022, with the Blues signing him from the Southampton academy. He never came to terms with life in London and left Chelsea to move back to the South Coast within weeks.

Southampton are very unlikely to release Dibling this month, particularly because they are in the middle of a relegation dogfight, and the Red Devils are aware of this. They will likely move for the youngster in the summer and will look to sign the player for cheap.

Chelsea, Manchester United keeping tabs on Serie A star - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are among a number of sides that have been linked with a move for Lecce youngster Patrick Dorgu, as per CaughtOffside. The 20-year-old Danish left-back has been impressive for the Serie A side, who value him at around €50 million.

Manchester United are keen to sign a new left-back/left wing-back to take over from Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, both of whom are not natural fits for the position. Dorgu's quality in different phases and ability to get up and down the pitch have made him an attractive target for the Red Devils.

Chelsea are another side to have been linked with a move for Dorgu, and a transfer could be accelerated this month if Renato Veiga leaves the club. The Blues will likely look to sign the youngster from his Serie A club to provide competition and cover for Marc Cucurella.

