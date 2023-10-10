Manchester United eyeing move to sign Brazilian duo in deal that could cost above £100 million in total: Reports

Manchester United are planning to lure two talented Brazilian youngsters to Old Trafford in deals that could cost them up to £100 million in total. According to a report from reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are actively monitoring the two players.

It is worth noting that Manchester United splashed over €200 million on new signings during the summer transfer window. However, their start to the season has produced more questions than answers, with Erik Ten Hag's men having won just five of their 11 games across all competitions so far.

This has left the taste that the club still has some work to do in the transfer market, with rumors linking them with multiple players in recent weeks. Among these players are Brazilian talents Luis Guilherme and Lorran who currently represent Palmeiras and Flamengo, respectively.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Manchester United are actively monitoring these two players and have sent their scouts to Brazil to keep an eye on them.

"Keep an eye also on Manchester United in South America because in recent weeks Manchester United, as I told you, sent their scouts, as well as Chelsea, to follow Lorran from Flamengo, this talented Brazilian boy," Romano said.

"Man Utd scouts were in attendance to follow this player. But from what I'm hearing, there is also one more player being monitored by Manchester United.

"This is Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, one more Brazilian talent. Someone from Manchester United's scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players," he added.

Romano further stated that the Red Devils face competition from more than five top European clubs in the race for Guilherme's signature. He said:

"Let's see what is going to happen because, for example, on Luis Guilherme there are more than five important European clubs – from Germany, from England, from different countries – so, work in progress on that one. But let's see what Man Utd will decide to do because they are scouting many players also in South America."

According to Mundo Deportivo, Guilherme has a release clause of £52 million, while Lorran's release clause stands at £43 million. This means United may need to part with nearly £100 million (£95 million) to lure the two players to Old Trafford.

Manchester United with a mountain to lift this season

The Red Devils have had a season to forget so far. They currently occupy the 10th position in the Premier League table with 12 points in eight games. They have recorded four victories and as many defeats to their name in the English top flight so far.

As it stands, they're technically out of the title race unless they pull off a miraculous redemption in the coming weeks. Their European campaign also didn't start well, with Erik Ten Hag's men losing to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their first two Champions League games.

It goes without saying that the Red Devils have a herculean task at hand to overturn their poor start to the season. It remains to be seen if they can get the job done.