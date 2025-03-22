Manchester United to face competition from Manchester City for PL midfielder - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City are prepared to go head-to-head for the transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per reports. The England international has impressed since he arrived in the top flight from Blackburn Rovers, and is considered one of the best young midfielders in the division.

A report from TEAMTalk revealed that the 21-year-old is a major target for both Manchester clubs for the summer transfer window. The Crystal Palace man is seen as the next Declan Rice, and both sides are keen to secure his signature before other interested parties.

Adam Wharton was targeted by Manchester City in the January transfer window, as they sought to bring in a replacement for Rodri, but an injury kept the Englishman on the sidelines. As a result, Pep Guardiola's side turned to other targets and completed a deadline-day swoop for Nico Gonzalez.

The struggling Premier League champions still intend to bring in the midfielder as they prepare for a summer revamp, but will face competition from Manchester United. The Red Devils are undergoing a rebuild of their own, and have the young midfielder in their sights as they look to return to the top of English football.

Adam Wharton is valued at around £70 million by the Eagles but has made only 13 league appearances this season due to injury problems. The youngster, who is with the England U-21 team this month, has a contract that runs until 2029, giving the club significant leverage in negotiating a transfer.

Manchester United eyeing move for former Manchester City man: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a transfer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who was on the books of Manchester City as a youngster. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad and have several targets in their sights ahead of the summer.

Bild reports that Ruben Amorims's side are looking to sign Nmecha, and are prepared to offer up to £40 million for his services. The midfielder made his senior bow at Manchester City but has played 56 times since joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

The Red Devils are prepared to lose Christian Eriksen in the summer, with Casemiro also possibly on his way out of the club. As a result, Amorim's side will try to sign the former Wolfsburg man, who has just three years left on his contract in Germany.

