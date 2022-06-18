Manchester United failed with ‘call’ to lure 25-year-old star to Old Trafford before he sealed transfer: Reports

Manchester United reportedly failed in their efforts to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton before he joined Tottenham.

The Red Devils have identified Frenkie de Jong as their primary target in midfield but are considering alternatives pending when a deal with Barcelona can be agreed.

According to a report by the Athletic, Manchester United made contact with Brighton and Hove Albion over Bissouma. However, they failed to finalize any move, with the Mali international moving to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The Lilywhites have completed a deal for the former Lille man. They agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £25m for a four-year deal. The 25-year-old is Antonio Conte's third signing of the summer, following Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster's free transfers from Inter Milan and Southampton respectively.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #THFC



One more signing for Fabio Paratici. Personal terms details resolved, deal done. Here we go confirmed.

Official, confirmed. Yves Bissouma joins Tottenham on a permanent deal from Brighon, €29m fee plus add-ons and long-term contract signed.One more signing for Fabio Paratici. Personal terms details resolved, deal done. Here we go confirmed. Official, confirmed. Yves Bissouma joins Tottenham on a permanent deal from Brighon, €29m fee plus add-ons and long-term contract signed. ⚪️🤝 #THFCOne more signing for Fabio Paratici. Personal terms details resolved, deal done. Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/03C8P3A9Wp

Yves Bissouma began his professional career with Malian outfit AS Real Bamako before getting his first feel of European football when he joined Lille in 2016. He spent two years with the Ligue 1 outfit and joined Brighton in 2018.

The 25-year-old spent four years at the Amex Stadium. He earned rave reviews for his combative style in midfield and was widely regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the league.

Tottenham fans will be hoping that Bissouma can fit in well at the club as Conte attempts to build on from the gains made last season.

Manchester United's attempt to sign Bissouma highlights their need for midfield reinforcement

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United lost no fewer than four first-team midfielders at the end of last season. The quartet of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingaard have all left Old Trafford having reached the end of their contracts with the club.

The departures mean the Red Devils will have to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new campaign. Otherwise, they will be severely understaffed in a key area of the squad.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Frenkie De Jong on links to Man Utd... "I'm flattered."Frenkie De Jong on links to Man Utd... "I'm flattered." 🔶Frenkie De Jong on links to Man Utd... https://t.co/XdQQqIjxQ9

Frenkie de Jong is the name that has been most heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, although the club also have other midfielders on their radar.

Declan Rice, Vitinha, Christian Eriksen and long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have all been linked with the club to varying degrees of seriousness.

United are yet to complete any transfers this summer despite immense speculation much to the chagrin of their fans.

The Red Devils will kickstart their new Premier League campaign on August 7, 2022 when they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far